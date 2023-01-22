Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.

A low-pressure system will move through the region late Sunday into Monday. This will bring strong winds to southwest Arizona, in areas like Lake Havasu City. Rain and snow are possible, mainly in the higher terrain of the state. We could see 1-3″ in northern and eastern Arizona by Monday afternoon. Even colder temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with all desert locations in the 30s, if not cooler.

Daytime highs will also be much cooler than normal for this time of the year. Our average high is 68 degrees, and temperatures will only be in the 50s through at least Wednesday. Once this system passes, we will get a dry, gradual warming trend by the end of the weekend. Looking ahead to next weekend, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

