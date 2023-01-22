Your Life
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

Lows in the Valley are freezing this week.
Lows in the Valley are freezing this week.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley.  A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County. 

A storm system will move through the region this afternoon into Monday. We can expect gusty north winds across southwestern Arizona, where gusts could reach 55 mph. In regard to rain and snow, A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern and eastern Arizona. Moisture could drift south into the lower deserts. With cool morning temperatures, some models are hinting it could be cool enough for precipitation to fall as a rain/snow mix just north of Phoenix. This storm could drop 4-8 inches of snow in areas above 5500 feet, like Flagstaff and Pinetop, and 1-3″ below 5500 feet in areas like Heber and Williams. Monday will be a cold one, with most areas across the Valley struggling to make it into the 50-degree territory.

