Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the westbound lanes are currently blocked on I-10 near 43rd Avenue. Crews are on the scene to clear the crash, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

CORRECTION: A crash is blocking all lanes at 43rd Ave. https://t.co/fvrPiT67li — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.