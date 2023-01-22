Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

Crews are on the scene to clear the crash, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
Crews are on the scene to clear the crash, and there is no estimated time of reopening.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the westbound lanes are currently blocked on I-10 near 43rd Avenue. Crews are on the scene to clear the crash, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An investigation is underway to find the suspect involved in this incident.
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
Three teens were shot early Saturday morning in Yuma, law enforcement officials say.
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious
Egg smuggling is starting to increase at the U.S.-Mexico border as egg-flation increases in the...
Report: Egg smuggling increases at the U.S. - Mexico border
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term