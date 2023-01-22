Your Life
9-year-old hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in El Mirage

Nine people were treated by paramedics, including a 9-year-old boy who is in critical condition...
(File Image Courtesy: El Mirage Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash involving nine people Sunday morning has blocked off Grand Ave/Route 60 near Thunderbird Road in El Mirage.

El Mirage Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash that happened around 10 a.m. in the intersection. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and paramedics treated nine individuals. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say a driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated and is believed to be responsible for the crash. Officers say he has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information available if impairment was a factor in the crash.

