1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.

Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.

During an investigation, officers searched for the shooting suspect in the area. Scottsdale police say this is an active homicide investigation, and no details or description about the suspect is available. When the shooting was initially reported Scottsdale police asked residents in the area, via social media, to stay indoors as they continued to investigate.

This is still an active scene with a large police presence. If you are in the area of 70th St and Palm Ln remain indoors. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 22, 2023

“The immediate area is presumed safe for our community,” said Scottsdale Sergeant Kevin Quon. Scottsdale police are continuing to investigate this incident. The victim has not been identified.

