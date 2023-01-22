Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.

Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.

TRENDING: Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

During an investigation, officers searched for the shooting suspect in the area. Scottsdale police say this is an active homicide investigation, and no details or description about the suspect is available. When the shooting was initially reported Scottsdale police asked residents in the area, via social media, to stay indoors as they continued to investigate.

“The immediate area is presumed safe for our community,” said Scottsdale Sergeant Kevin Quon. Scottsdale police are continuing to investigate this incident. The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, police looking for suspect
There are over 1,900 vehicles on the docket for the non-reserve auction. That means sellers...
Barrett-Jackson car auction revving up excitement in Scottsdale
Barrett-Jackson Auto Show revving up excitement in Scottsdale
'Mama' bobcat will be released into the Sun City Festival Neighborhood, and a trapper with Fox...
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released