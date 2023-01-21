Your Life
Woman hospitalized after fight at party leads to shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police say a woman was shot during a fight near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a party in Phoenix on Friday night. Investigators were called out to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, a fight broke out between several people at a nearby party. After the fight ended, officers say someone began shooting at the woman, and she was hit. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

Officers are still working to find out what led up to the fight. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

