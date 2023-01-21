Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.

Two men hospitalized after early morning crash in west Goodyear. (Goodyear Fire Department)

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation is still underway by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and it’s unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

