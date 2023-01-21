Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear

Two men hospitalized after early morning crash in west Goodyear.
Two men hospitalized after early morning crash in west Goodyear.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.

Two men hospitalized after early morning crash in west Goodyear.
Two men hospitalized after early morning crash in west Goodyear.(Goodyear Fire Department)

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation is still underway by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and it’s unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Tempe is looking for adults ages 50+ to volunteer to help boost literacy for...
City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a "Road to Healing" event, Friday, Jan. 20,...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a status hearing in Moscow, Idaho, U.S., January 12,...
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and ‘repeatedly’ messaged one, People reports
Near freezing temps, highs in the low-60s thru Thursday for the Valley