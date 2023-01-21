Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear.
Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation is still underway by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and it’s unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.
