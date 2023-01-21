Tempe Police promotes from within for interim chief

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police has a new head of its department, and she has more than two decades of experience. The Tempe Police Department promoted interim assistant chief Josie Montenegro to interim chief. She’ll start her new job on Feb. 14 and stay in that position until a permanent police chief is named. Montenegro has worked with Tempe police for 22 years and worked her way up from patrol officer to commander before being named interim assistant chief. She has served in that position for more than a year. “We place a high value on public safety in Tempe and I know that Asst. Chief Montenegro will continue the tradition of leadership and service in the role of Interim Chief,” City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement. “I am grateful to her for stepping up to serve in this capacity at my request.”

The move was made after current police chief Jeff Glover was named the new Arizona Department of Public Safety director. His last day with Tempe is Feb. 13. Glover retired from Tempe Police in February 2020 after more than 20 years with the department. But he was hired back eight months later as interim chief of police. In August 2021, he was appointed to the position full-time, becoming the city’s first Black police chief. He will be DPS’ first Black director when he takes over.

According to Tempe rules, the city manager does the hiring and managing of the role of police chief. Ching will conduct a national search as the job was posted this week. A first review of applications will start on Feb. 20. Police employees and community members can meet and ask questions of the candidates during forums in March.

