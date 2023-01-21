Near freezing temperatures in store for our Valley mornings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Brrrr. Cold mornings are in store for the valley for the next couple of days. Lows will be in the mid-30s through Tuesdays. This weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, making for days for outdoor activities.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as there is the potential for a freeze warning for the valley. Remember the four ‘P’s — pipes, plants, pets, and people.

There’s another round of snow in store for the mountains on Monday, which will add to the record totals they already saw last week. Good news for the skiers and snowboarders. This week the Valley will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low-60s. Just watch out for the cold mornings!

