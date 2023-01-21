Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Near freezing temperatures in store for our Valley mornings

It's a First Alert weather day on Tuesday, as there is potential for a freeze warning for the valley. Remember the four ‘P’s — pipes, plants, pets and people.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Brrrr. Cold mornings are in store for the valley for the next couple of days. Lows will be in the mid-30s through Tuesdays. This weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, making for days for outdoor activities.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as there is the potential for a freeze warning for the valley. Remember the four ‘P’s — pipes, plants, pets, and people.

There’s another round of snow in store for the mountains on Monday, which will add to the record totals they already saw last week. Good news for the skiers and snowboarders. This week the Valley will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low-60s. Just watch out for the cold mornings!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Near freezing temps, highs in the low-60s thru Thursday for the Valley
We’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning...
Mornings in the 30s this weekend: First Alert for possible freeze Tuesday morning
We’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning...
Cold mornings ahead, temperatures in the 30s this weekend
Cold morning temperatures well into next week in the Valley