First-ever female skipper named for Arizona Diamondbacks High-A minor league team

Gajownik was previously the first base coach for the Diamondbacks Double-A team, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, then joined the Salt River Rafters.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- History for the Arizona Diamondback is being made off the baseball diamond as players and coaches gear up for the start of the season. On Friday, the Diamondbacks named Ronnie Gajownik, manager of the Hillsboro Hops, the team’s High-A minor league team. Gajownik is the second female minor league skipper and the first at the High-A level!

Gajownik was previously the first base coach for the Diamondbacks Double-A team, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, then joined the Salt River Rafters. She will take over for ex-manager Vince Harrison, who will be joining the Cincinnati Reds. “All the people before me were just in a really long relay race. Rachel [Balkovec] had the baton and I’m running after her and I’m grabbing it. We’re going to constantly be passing it to one another saying, ‘hey, how far can you get?’ As long as we keep passing that baton onto the next one, we’re going to be able to go really, really far,” Gajownik told MLB.

Gajownik won’t be the only woman in the dugout for minor league teams. She joins Rachel Balkovec, who became the first minor league baseball manager after the New York Yankees named her skipper of their Class-A team, the Tampa Tarpons, in 2022.

Arizona’s Family spoke with Gajownik last season about the respect between male players and a female coach. “Guys don’t care. They think it’s awesome. I actually had one player come up and took a picture with me the first day because he thought it was really cool. Other than that, guys don’t care at all. I’m another one of the coaches and that’s how they treat me,” she said.

In 2022, 11 women were coaches in the minors, and it seems the number may continue growing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

