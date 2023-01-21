Your Life
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday : Phoenix-area will see temperatures around freezing

First Alert Weather
By David Baker and Royal Norman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley better bundle up on Tuesday morning because a First Alert Weather has been declared for the freezing temperatures we’re expected to see. The Phoenix area is in the middle of a streak where temperatures have been colder than normal for this time of year, and Tuesday is expected to be the coldest. Parts of the Southeast Valley could dip below 32 degrees in the early morning hours. A freeze warning is expected.

Parts of the Valley could get below freezing.
Parts of the Valley could get below freezing.(Arizona's Family)

We’ll all have to think about the four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. The last time we had freezing-or-below temperatures at Sky Harbor was January 2, 2019, when we dropped to 30 degrees. Depending on the developing weather situation, Wednesday morning may only be slightly warmer than Tuesday. For the third consecutive month, the Valley has seen temperatures well below normal. Right now, the average high is 68, and the average low is 46. We won’t be anywhere close to that until, potentially, next weekend.

