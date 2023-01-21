Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious

Three teens were shot early Saturday morning in Yuma, law enforcement officials say.
Three teens were shot early Saturday morning in Yuma, law enforcement officials say.(KWTX #1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police were looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously.

Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma tin he area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.

TRENDING: Report: Egg smuggling increases at the U.S. - Mexico border

The victims drove away from the area and sought medical treatment at the hospital. Police haven’t released any names or identified which two victims were seriously injured. There was no immediate word on any of their conditions. Police said they have not yet identified any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AZFAMILY | Phoenix police seek alleged knife-wielding shoplifter
Egg smuggling is starting to increase at the U.S.-Mexico border as egg-flation increases in the...
Report: Egg smuggling increases at the U.S. - Mexico border
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term
The City of Tempe is looking for adults ages 50+ to volunteer to help boost literacy for...
City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps