Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Winter storm brings more snow to high country, rain to Valley

7-Day Forecast for Jan. 20
7-Day Forecast for Jan. 20(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Another winter storm is hitting Arizona this morning. Light rain moved through the Valley earlier, and a few showers are possible for the next few hours before a sunny day ahead. Look for a high today of 56 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the high country of Northern Arizona until 2pm and until 6pm for Eastern Arizona. Flagstaff picked up 5 inches of snow overnight, with heavy snow and low visibility in the area still being reported this morning. Look for scattered showers to continue into the afternoon, with the storm winding down by this evening.

Cold air will follow this storm system into Arizona. Valley highs won’t make it out of the 50s this weekend, and cold mornings in the 30s are on tap. A Freeze Warning has been issued for northwestern Pinal County for both Saturday and Sunday.

A mostly dry storm system early next week will keep temperatures cold across the state, with a freeze that impacts more of the Valley possible Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the most part, even with mostly sunny conditions, we’re looking at highs only in the 50s.
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
For the most part, even with mostly sunny conditions, we’re looking at highs only in the 50s.
Temperatures in the high 50s for the weekend
The storm is not expected to bring any rain to metro Phoenix though there might be a few light...
Breezy, cooler weather for the Phoenix area heading into the weekend
7-Day Forecast for Jan. 19
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix