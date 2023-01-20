Winter storm brings more snow to high country, rain to Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Another winter storm is hitting Arizona this morning. Light rain moved through the Valley earlier, and a few showers are possible for the next few hours before a sunny day ahead. Look for a high today of 56 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the high country of Northern Arizona until 2pm and until 6pm for Eastern Arizona. Flagstaff picked up 5 inches of snow overnight, with heavy snow and low visibility in the area still being reported this morning. Look for scattered showers to continue into the afternoon, with the storm winding down by this evening.

Cold air will follow this storm system into Arizona. Valley highs won’t make it out of the 50s this weekend, and cold mornings in the 30s are on tap. A Freeze Warning has been issued for northwestern Pinal County for both Saturday and Sunday.

A mostly dry storm system early next week will keep temperatures cold across the state, with a freeze that impacts more of the Valley possible Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.