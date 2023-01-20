Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen girl killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting; stolen vehicle found in Gilbert

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-year-old girl is dead after officers say she was the victim of a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Coolidge.

Police tell Arizona’s Family that officers arrived just after midnight at a Burke Avenue home after reports that a girl had been shot. Officers and paramedics found that a teen girl had been shot in the head at the residence east of Route 287, north of Coolidge Avenue. She was rushed to Florence Anthem Hospital, where she later died. Detectives quickly learned that the incident was a result of a drive-by shooting, and multiple bullet casings were found on the side of the road.

TRENDING: Casa Grande High School student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus

“Over a dozen bullet holes pierced the front of the home entering the living room and bedrooms,” Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero told Arizona’s Family. Detectives were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a blue-colored Kia that had been stolen from Eloy. That car was later found abandoned in Gilbert. A suspect remains on the run. Coolidge Police say they are working with a number of law enforcement agencies and are continuing to follow up on what they’re calling “strong leads.”

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The pills were recovered by Maricopa County deputies.
Deputies seize 160+ fentanyl pills at Maricopa County jail facility in one week; drug crackdown continues
18 -year-old Kyren Lee Antone, a Casa Grande HS student, is facing a single count of weapon...
Casa Grande High School student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus
East Valley charity support families in need with hygiene kits
Police are searching for 13-year-old Gryffyn Edens, who's been missing since early Thursday...
Missing boy, 13, found safe following hours-long search in Williams amid heavy snowfall