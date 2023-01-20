Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview Street near Arizona Avenue, north of Pecos Road, after neighbors said they heard gunshots. Nearby schools were locked down, and residents were asked to stay home. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say three hours after the shooting, police identified the suspect as 40-year-old James A. Taylor, and he was taken into custody. Officers didn’t say where or how he was found. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

School lockdowns have been lifted, including areas of Arizona Avenue from Pecos Road north to Chandler Boulevard. All shelter-in-place notifications have also been lifted.

