So you want to start a backyard chicken coop amid high egg prices in the Valley

Are high egg prices getting you down? How about starting your own backyard chicken coop? Inspire Farms in Mesa has some advice for doing it yourself.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t been to a grocery store recently, egg prices have skyrocketed in the Valley and across the county. Valley residents have few options if they want to buy eggs for breakfast or to use in other cooked or baked foods. You can just fork over the money or perhaps you can get your eggs for free as long as you want to put in the work.

RELATED COVERAGE: Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores

Arizona’s Family’s own Gibby Parra is at Inspire Farms in Mesa to find out for you what it takes to start your own DIY backyard chicken coop. Just make sure your HOA and neighbors are cool with it.

