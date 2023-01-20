Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday.

Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.

59th Avenue will be closed for several hours.

59th Ave/Olive is closed due to a collision involving an officer. The officer was transported with serious/non-life threatening injuries.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/1Xbxn6FM5B — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 20, 2023

