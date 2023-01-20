DPS investigates deadly rollover crash on NB I-17 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly rollover crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street early Friday morning.

. (Arizona's Family)

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was on his way to work when a driver of a car clipped his truck and rolled after the impact. The female driver, in her early 20s, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, also in her 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Melki says impairment is suspected on the driver of the passenger car. Neither of the people in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Troopers say the driver of the work truck wasn’t injured.

I-17 was closed, forcing all traffic to exit at Grant Stree.t. The freeway has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.