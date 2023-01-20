Your Life
Mornings in the 30s this weekend: First Alert for possible freeze Tuesday morning

7-Day Forecast for Jan. 20
7-Day Forecast for Jan. 20
By Royal Norman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cold air will be pushing into the state for the next several days. The result will be colder than normal temperatures into Wednesday of next week. As a result, we’re First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning Saturday morning and running through at least Tuesday. Right now, a sliver of the southeast Valley is included in a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning, but most of the Valley will not see freezing temperatures this weekend. Still, the four Ps apply: protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach 60 degrees. That’s still well below average for this time of year. Another dry, cold storm will drop into Arizona on Monday and lower temperatures again. We are keeping an eye on Monday and Tuesday mornings for possible freeze alerts for more of metro Phoenix. Keep in mind the average high right now is 68, and the average low is 46. We’re going to be running well below that.

The early week storm will be another dry one and not bring much rain or snow to the state. In fact, at this point, we don’t have any rain chances in the Valley.

