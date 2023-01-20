Your Life
Man dead after being hit by a car in east Phoenix

.
(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened near 27th Street and Thomas Road where a man was found lying in the middle of the road. Police say the driver stayed on the scene and that impairment is suspected in the crash. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence along Thomas Road. No other information was immediately available.

