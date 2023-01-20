Your Life
Mail service resumes for Phoenix man after last name mix-up

Bill Favorite's mail problem started when he bought his home from a family named Favorito, and the post office mixed up the two last names.
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have an update on a Phoenix man whose last name was causing big problems getting his mail. When the post office couldn’t help him, he turned to On Your Side for help.

Bill Favorite is finally getting his mail these days. Cards, letters, bills, they’re all rolling in. Bill’s mail problem started when he bought his home from a family named Favorito. Remember, his last name is Favorite, just one letter off.

In a previous On Your Side story, Bill told us he knew it would be a problem. “I said then, ‘why the Postal Service is gonna have a problem with this,’ and for once I was right,” he said. “It’s a problem.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months

The post office’s scanning machines that read the address couldn’t tell the difference between “Favorite” and “Favorito,” so all of Bill’s mail ended up with the Favoritos. Bill missed out on important bills, checks and even his November ballot. So when Bill couldn’t resolve the issue, On Your Side got a hold of the post office, and after explaining the situation, they found a solution.

The Favorito’s mail carrier would sort all their mail by hand in order for Bill to get his stuff. And it worked. “A few Christmas cards came in,” Bill said. “Some things were being forwarded from my previous address. So everything appeared like everything was flowing finally.” Now when Bill goes to his mailbox, it’s full. He’s even happy to see junk mail again.

He says he has On Your Side to thank for it. “On Your Side has been a great experience,” Bill said. “One phone call, one email, got a call back, and you guys solved the problem. It was painless for me. I’d made three trips to the post office but I wasn’t getting the job done. But you guys did.”

