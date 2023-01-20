Your Life
Happy Hour Spots: Try the Zuccini cakes, Greek fries and several varieties of dip

Check out some great deals on appetizers and more at Dino's Greek and Italian Grill in Goodyear!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Looking for a new happy hour spot to check out into the weekend? How about Greek?

Dino’s Greek and Italian Grill

If you like options, Dino’s Greek and Italian Grill in Goodyear might be a good spot to check out! They have a happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m. in the bar or on the patio, offering good deals on their appetizer menu. You can get some zucchini cakes that are battered, fried golden and served with marinara for under $8. Their Greek fries, served with crumbled feta and oregano, will run you $6 during happy hour. They have a Greek take on their sliders, served with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki for under $10. For under $6 you can try their dips, including Baba Ganoush, hummus, Tzatziki and others. The dips come with pita bread. The deal I really liked was their pizza on happy hour. You can get a 10″ pizza with four toppings for under $12. Their drink specials are pretty good too. You can pick up a Manhattan, martini or margharita for $8 during happy hour. We will lift a glass and say Liamas to that!

1550 N. Dysart Rd., Goodyear Happy Hour 3-7 p.m. daily

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

