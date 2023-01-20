Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs establishes death penalty review panel; all executions paused

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference on Jan. 20, 2023.
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference on Jan. 20, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs announces that her office will review how the death penalty is carried out by the Arizona Department of Corrections. The creation of a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner is established via an executive order signed by Hobbs on Friday.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

The office has yet to name the person carrying out the audit. However, in a release sent to Arizona’s Family, the commissioner will review and provide transparency on how Arizona gets its chemicals for lethal injection and gas chamber, execution protocols, and staffing, including how they are trained and their level of experience.

TRENDING: Teen girl killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting; stolen vehicle found in Gilbert

“With the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry now under new leadership,” Gov. Hobbs says.” “It’s time to address the fact that this is a system that needs better oversight on numerous fronts. Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious questions and concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency. I’m confident that under Director Thornell, ADCRR will take this executive action seriously.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes welcomes Hobbs’ idea and says she looks “forward to the full report from the Commissioner and to ensuring that if executions are carried out, they are handled in a transparent and accountable manner in our state.”

The Commissioner will provide a final report that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process, according to the release.

Moments later, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, announced that they have filed a motion to withdraw a request for the execution of Aaron Brian Gunches. She also all executions to be paused, pending review.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challenge...
CBS News: Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego to challenge Sinema in Senate run
Harris attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a project called Ten West Link in Tonopah.
VP Kamala Harris highlights clean energy project in Tonopah, skips border
RAW VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris explains reason for no border visit on Tonopah trip
Vice President Kamala Harris talks clean energy, border in exclusive interview