Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | An East Valley Charity that provides needy families with hygiene kits, products that we take for granted.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.

The non-profit was created by retired teacher Leanne Lacey, inspired by her and her friends, who would provide hygiene kits to food banks as birthday gifts to one another. This week, kits were delivered to Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank and Gilbert Publican Schools family resource center to support foster and homeless populations. Confidence Kits hopes to expand to schools so that schools may do collection events and in turn, those items can go back to their community.

Lynn Preble, who told us about Lacey, says, “Leanne could have just rode off into the sunset for her retirement years, but she chose to do something good and help our community.”

If you know of someone or an organization doing good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget photos and videos.

