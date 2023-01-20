CBS News: Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego to challenge Sinema in Senate run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is preparing to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a Senate run, sources tell CBS News.

Gallego, a congressman who has been described as “progressive” and “outspoken,” could announce his candidacy as early as Monday, according to various outlets. The news first broke by Newsweek, but Democratic sources close to the representative say that his campaign is expected to launch with a video next week in both English and Spanish. CBS News adds that a national media tour could follow after that announcement.

“There have been some senators that have encouraged me to run,” Gallego told chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, Robert Costa: “There are some senators, some of Sen. Sinema’s colleagues, that are encouraging me to run.”

The news comes as Sinema has yet to announce whether she will seek reelection in 2024 after recently departing with the Democratic party. Sinema also said she won’t caucus with Republicans. Arizona’s Family also recently reported that Rep. Greg Staton wouldn’t place a bid, saying in part, “now is not the right time for me to run.”

Such an announcement is expected to poise Gallego as an “early frontrunner” in the race. Arizona’s Family recently learned that Gallego had brought in a political team to lead online fundraising and organizing for a potential Senate bid. Two of those members were key players in Sen. Mark Kelly’s 2022 Senate Campaign.

CBS News Political Director Fin Gomez and Arizona’s Family David Baker contributed to this report.

