Casa Grande High School student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus

18 -year-old Kyren Lee Antone, a Casa Grande HS student, is facing a single count of weapon misconduct after bringing a gun.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus.

According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

TRENDING: Student detained after gun found on campus at Buckeye’s Verrado High School

“Chief McCrory praised the fast response of school officials and staff in responding to this situation and bringing a quick resolution to what could have resulted in a very serious situation,” said the department in a news release.

At this time, investigators say that they don’t have evidence of a threat to use the gun at school, and it’s not yet clear why the student had it with him. Authorities don’t believe that any students were in any immediate danger. Detectives are investigating.

Kyren Antone has since been booked into the Pinal County jail for weapon misconduct.

