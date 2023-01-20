Your Life
ADOT: I-40 closed for 90+ miles between US 93 and Williams

ADOT says a number of road closures are in place.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 is now closed between the U.S. 93 and Williams due to dangerous driving conditions.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closures just after 6 a.m. It comes as another round of wet weather is expected to impact the High Country throughout Friday. Arizona’s Family Chief First Alert Meteorologist Royal Normal issued a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Payson is expected to see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get snow as well.

A number of schools in northern Arizona were also impacted by the wintery conditions. Page Unified delayed its start time by two hours on Friday. Flagstaff Unified, Hopi Jr./Sr., High School, and Kayenta Unified School Districts canceled classes. The City of Flagstaff has issued a weather alert through Sunday, advising that residential trash collection will be delayed.

Friday’s closures come as a record-breaking snowstorm hit much of the region. Flagstaff saw just shy of 15 inches of snow on Sunday, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of about 9 inches set in 1978

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

