Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix; suspect on the run

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is fighting for her life at a Phoenix-area hospital after she was hit by a car that took off from the scene early Thursday.

(Arizona's Family)

Officers say they were called out to 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after reports that a car hit a pedestrian near the intersection. Police arrived and learned that the car had taken off from the scene. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, at lack check, remained in critical condition. At this time, detectives are gathering leads and evidence to learn more about the car involved. A heavy police presence could be seen near the intersection.

No other information has been released, but authorities said the intersection is expected to be closed for an extended time. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

