VP Kamala Harris highlighting clean energy project during Thursday trip to Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Tonopah on Thursday for a special energy infrastructure groundbreaking.

Ten West Link, a transmission line project, is expected to help deliver to millions of customers in central Arizona and southern California. According to a press release, Harris plans to address the administration’s efforts “to create a clean energy economy that works for all Americans.” Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are expected to attend alongside the vice president.

Harris is expected to deliver remarks early this afternoon, but an exact time has yet to be released. Arizona’s Family will provide complete coverage on-air, on AZFamily.com, on YouTube, and on our free mobile news and streaming TV apps.

Harris was previously in the Valley with President Joe Biden in February of 2021, visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site set up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Meanwhile, the President was in Phoenix last month to tour a significant microchip plant under construction.

