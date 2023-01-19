Your Life
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale

Police say they made the arrest on Wednesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection.

Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.

Last week, police said the shooting was being investigated as a possible case of road rage. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family revealed that investigators used evidence from surveillance video that linked up to Sanchez’s truck, which had a number of automotive parts in the truck bed. Court paperwork also says that the victim does not believe it was a case of road rage. Sanchez, however, admitted to detectives that he was in the area and that he had been “cut off” by the victim. Still, without the gun in hand at the time of the arrest, Sanchez denied having a firearm on him that day, despite telling his supervisor that he “got rid” of it, documents stated.

Sanchez now faces aggravated assault, firearm discharge, weapons misconduct, and endangerment charges. A criminal background history showed that Rodolfo was found guilty of arson and burglary in Maricopa County back in 2020.

