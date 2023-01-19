Student detained after gun found on campus at Buckeye’s Verrado High School

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Buckeye police said on Thursday they detained a Verrado High School student after a gun was found on campus. Investigators first received a tip that it was believed a student brought a gun to school on Wednesday. On Thursday, police said a different student was identified as possibly having a gun at the high school. Buckeye police worked with school officials and found the student at Verrado High School. A gun was found inside the student’s vehicle, police said.

The unidentified student was taken into custody. Investigators confirm there is no danger to the school or community. It’s unclear if the student will be arrested or charged but the investigation is ongoing.

