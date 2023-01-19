Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Student detained after gun found on campus at Buckeye’s Verrado High School

Buckeye police detained the student.
Buckeye police detained the student.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Buckeye police said on Thursday they detained a Verrado High School student after a gun was found on campus. Investigators first received a tip that it was believed a student brought a gun to school on Wednesday. On Thursday, police said a different student was identified as possibly having a gun at the high school. Buckeye police worked with school officials and found the student at Verrado High School. A gun was found inside the student’s vehicle, police said.

TREND: Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

The unidentified student was taken into custody. Investigators confirm there is no danger to the school or community. It’s unclear if the student will be arrested or charged but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Martez Trotter, left, donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal so his friend,...
A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless
Rep. Greg Stanton won't run for U.S. Senate.
Rep. Greg Stanton says he won’t run for U.S. Senate
Shelly Froehlich, who runs 'Rotten Rottie Rescue,' saw 3-year-old Cerrit on MCACC's euthanasia...
‘It’s unfathomable’: Maricopa County animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes dog set for rescue
No officers were injured.
Suspect dead, no officers hurt after shooting involving Goodyear police in Laveen
No Goodyear officers hurt after shooting in Laveen