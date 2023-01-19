Your Life
Reward offered for info after man found shot to death in Phoenix apartment

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of...
Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Justin Finch, 32.(Silent Witness)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Silent Witness is offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a man in Phoenix earlier this month.

On Jan. 8, the body of 32-year-old Justin Finch was found in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. No details on what may have led up to the shooting have been released by investigators.

Anyone with information on Finch’s murder is asked to contact Silent Witness. Someone who provides information, even anonymously, leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480 TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Justin Finch, 32, was found shot to death in a Phoenix apartment earlier this month.
Justin Finch, 32, was found shot to death in a Phoenix apartment earlier this month.(Silent Witness)

