Rep. Greg Stanton says he won’t run for U.S. Senate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A big name for Democrats says he doesn’t want to be Arizona’s next senator. Rep. Greg Stanton posted on social media that he won’t try to unseat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema next year. He said “now is not the right time” for him to run. Stanton said he talked about the race with his family and came to that decision. “I have one of the greatest jobs I could ever have imagined: serving Arizona in the United States Congress, and I’m excited to continue to work to create good jobs in our community, secure our water future, grow our infrastructure, and improve the lives of the people I represent,” he said in a statement.

Sen. Sinema is up for reelection in 2024, and it could be an interesting race, especially since she announced last month that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent. She said she won’t caucus with Republicans.

Some Democrats have been frustrated with how Sinema has voted, and with Stanton saying he’s not running, Rep. Ruben Gallego would be the super early frontrunner for the Democrats, though he hasn’t officially announced he’s running. But neither has Sinema. However, earlier this month, Gallego brought in a political team to lead online fundraising and organizing for a potential Senate bid. Two members were key players in Sen. Mark Kelly’s 2022 Senate Campaign.

Gallego has butted heads with Sinema during the last few years. Recently, when Sinema switched parties, he said in a statement that “Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans.” He also slammed her for not campaigning for Katie Hobbs when she ran for governor. Sinema’s seat will be one of 23 Democrats have to hold onto to keep their slim Senate majority.

