Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!

The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.

The winning numbers were 06, 15, 22, 42, 47, Powerball 26 - Power Play 3X.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, which is now at $473 million. The next drawing is Saturday, Jan. 21.

