Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday's drawing.
No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday's drawing.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!

The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.

The winning numbers were 06, 15, 22, 42, 47, Powerball 26 - Power Play 3X.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, which is now at $473 million. The next drawing is Saturday, Jan. 21.

