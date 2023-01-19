Your Life
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix

A 58-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 28th Street and Broadway on...
A 58-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 28th Street and Broadway on Wednesday night.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Salazar was trying to cross Broadway mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. No information on a possible make or model of the suspect’s vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information on the deadly collision is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

