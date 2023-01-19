Your Life
Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis helping fans get to Super Bowl LVII

Bettis surprised some Walmart shoppers with tickets to Super Bowl LVII!
Bettis surprised some Walmart shoppers with tickets to Super Bowl LVII!(Arizona's Family)
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is less than a month until Super Bowl 57 kicks off. On Wednesday, in the shadows of State Farm Stadium, some Arizonans got their Big Game festivities started a little early thanks to a surprise appearance from Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, aka “The Bus.” “I’m going to give them tickets to Super Bowl 57,” Bettis said. “Let’s get to it!”

Just like that, the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer was off to the races, ready to surprise a few lucky Walmart customers with the thrill of a lifetime. The surprise was slightly staged and put on by Walmart and Pepsi. But the emotions surrounding anything game-related, especially free tickets, are real. “Enjoy every minute of it,” Bettis said. “Because it’s going to be a great experience. And you don’t want to close your eyes. You don’t want to miss anything.”

For Phoenix resident and long-time Steelers fan Tyler Garra, being with The Bus was almost as big as getting those tickets. “Just being lucky in shopping for my son’s birthday party and receiving these tickets,” Garra said. “Being able to go is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Couldn’t ask for anything else.”

For Bryan Alvarado and Julissa Torres, it will be their first-ever football game. “We looked at the calendar and it was like yeah less than a month from now?” Alvarado said. “We’re excited.” Many are excited for the pigskin but especially excited for the performers. “The halftime show Rihanna, we’re big fans,” Alvarado said.

As Bettis wrapped up his stay in the Valley showing love to members of Steelers Nation, the Super Bowl champion gave one final suggestion for those heading to the game. “Get there early,” he said. “Bring that phone. Bring that camera. It’s going to be a magical experience for the fans that get an opportunity to go. Because the Super Bowl? It’s pretty special.”

