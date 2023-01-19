Your Life
No officers hurt after shooting involving Goodyear police in Laveen

No officers were injured.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No officers are hurt after a shooting involving Goodyear police in Laveen on Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. No details about what led up to the shooting have been released. It’s unknown if the suspect is hurt or in custody.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year and the fifth in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

