No officers hurt after shooting involving Goodyear police in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- No officers are hurt after a shooting involving Goodyear police in Laveen on Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. No details about what led up to the shooting have been released. It’s unknown if the suspect is hurt or in custody.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year and the fifth in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.