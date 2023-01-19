Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 18, 2023:
Hodori Soon Tofu - 1116 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Diced raw pork stored over soup
- Hand soap on ice storage bin
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge - 2700 S. Mill Ave, Tempe
3 violations
- Employee moving trash then prepping food without washing hands
- Dressings and salsa not kept cold enough
La Botana Bar and Grille - 4344 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Food contact surfaces not cleaned properly
El Super Taco - 14620 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
4 violations
- Organic matter in ice machine
- Salsa not kept at proper temperature
- Frozen meats stored in garbage bags
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Phoenix Zoo - 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
Joe’s Real BBQ - 301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Tony’s Italian Deli - 536 E. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix
Riverboat Bingo - 18300 W. Bell Road, Surprise
In-N-Out Burger - 1650 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill - 5414 S. Power Road, Gilbert
Click here to check out all of our Dirty Dining reports
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.