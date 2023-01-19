Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 18, 2023:

Hodori Soon Tofu - 1116 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

3 violations

Diced raw pork stored over soup

Hand soap on ice storage bin

The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge - 2700 S. Mill Ave, Tempe

3 violations

Employee moving trash then prepping food without washing hands

Dressings and salsa not kept cold enough

La Botana Bar and Grille - 4344 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix

3 violations

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Food contact surfaces not cleaned properly

El Super Taco - 14620 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Organic matter in ice machine

Salsa not kept at proper temperature

Frozen meats stored in garbage bags

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Phoenix Zoo - 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Joe’s Real BBQ - 301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Tony’s Italian Deli - 536 E. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix

Riverboat Bingo - 18300 W. Bell Road, Surprise

In-N-Out Burger - 1650 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill - 5414 S. Power Road, Gilbert

