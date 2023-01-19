Man dead, two others hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers arrived and found a man shot, but he died at the scene. Police also found another man shot nearby, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say a third man was also injured and was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown person. The three are believed to be involved in the shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Police haven’t released information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

