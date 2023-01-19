Your Life
Hiker finds human skull on South Mountain in Phoenix

A hiker made the discovery early last Saturday afternoon. File image.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker found a human skull last weekend at the South Mountain Preserve.

The discovery was made just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, Jan. 14 at the South Mountain Park and Preserve. Police say the skull showed signs of possible trauma, which led to homicide detectives taking over the investigation. Detectives are working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office and the police department’s missing persons unit to help identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Last November, the remains of 80-year-old Roberta Braden were found in a remote area of South Mountain. She had been missing for nearly six months.

