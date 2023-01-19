Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale.

Alexi’s Grill

Get all kinds of food for $6 each at Alexi's Grill in Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!

Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse

A couple of viewers told me to check this place out for happy hour! Liberty Station offers a happy hour every day they’re open from 3 to 6 p.m. Some of the items that caught my eye were the deviled eggs, Tavern Tots and the Liberty Salad for $6 each. The tots have potatoes, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and poblano crema. The Liberty Salad has mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and champagne vinaigrette, normally $10, but $6 for happy hour. In the $12 range, you can get three tacos with either fish, BBQ pork or brisket. They smoke their meats in-house, so the flavor should be good. Their tempura battered firecracker shrimp comes with Thai sweet-chili sauce. Normally $14, it’s $12 during happy hour. It’s not half off, but still a decent enough deal. I think one area where they shine, is the $16 happy hour combo. For that price you can get either a burger, pulled pork sandwich, chicken sandwich or chicken wrap. It also comes with fries and your choice of a draft beer or happy hour wine. That’s close to our goal of getting you fed for around fifteen bucks!

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.