First responder horse therapy program in Scottsdale shut down due to lack of funding

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley first responders may soon have trouble finding access to live-saving therapy as a Scottsdale-based nonprofit says a lack of funding has forced them to stop offering services at a popular therapy horse farm known as Hunkapi.

According to Hunkapi, first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic brain injuries, addiction, PTSD or other issues, come to Scottsdale ranch to deal with prolonged mental health problems, oftentimes associated by their high-stress jobs. Arizona’s Family reported last March that six-week equine therapy sessions use horses to teach people how to control their thoughts, energy, and body language.

“Building the coping skills for stress, understanding that their job is stressful and how to handle that, building better relationships with their spouses and their family,” Executive Director Terra Schaad told Arizona’s Family in that report.

“The program was a form of healing that was quite literally bringing these heroes back from the brink of suicide,” the nonprofit said in a plea for donations earlier this week. To donate, people can head to Hunkapi.org/Donate and choose the general fund.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.