Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First responder horse therapy program in Scottsdale shut down due to lack of funding

Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley first responders may soon have trouble finding access to live-saving therapy as a Scottsdale-based nonprofit says a lack of funding has forced them to stop offering services at a popular therapy horse farm known as Hunkapi.

According to Hunkapi, first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic brain injuries, addiction, PTSD or other issues, come to Scottsdale ranch to deal with prolonged mental health problems, oftentimes associated by their high-stress jobs. Arizona’s Family reported last March that six-week equine therapy sessions use horses to teach people how to control their thoughts, energy, and body language.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Scottsdale farm offers free equine therapy for first responders

“Building the coping skills for stress, understanding that their job is stressful and how to handle that, building better relationships with their spouses and their family,” Executive Director Terra Schaad told Arizona’s Family in that report.

“The program was a form of healing that was quite literally bringing these heroes back from the brink of suicide,” the nonprofit said in a plea for donations earlier this week. To donate, people can head to Hunkapi.org/Donate and choose the general fund.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
A charity founded by a Glendale firefighter over a decade ago is now helping a fellow...
Charity founded by Glendale firefighter is now helping one of their own
Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations
A 58-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 28th Street and Broadway on...
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix