First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Quiet but cold weather continues today for the high country, but another winter storm arrives tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 3,500 feet across Northern and Eastern Arizona. The timing of that Advisory is 8 p.m. tonight until 2 p.m. tomorrow across Northern Arizona and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow for Eastern Arizona.

With lower snow levels, we could see up to an inch of snow down to 3,000 feet. Communities like Prescott and Payson should pick up a few inches of snow overnight into tomorrow, and Flagstaff is set for another 3-5 inches. Expect winter driving conditions tomorrow.

The storm will likely be dry for the Valley, although there’s a slight chance of rain tomorrow morning. The main impact of this system will be the continuation of cold temperatures. Look for the mid-30s to low-40s tomorrow morning, but over the weekend, widespread 30s are expected in the Valley both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with some areas dropping to freezing. Highs will only top out in the mid-50s to low-60s for the next 7 days.

