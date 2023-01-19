Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix

7-Day Forecast for Jan. 19
7-Day Forecast for Jan. 19(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Quiet but cold weather continues today for the high country, but another winter storm arrives tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 3,500 feet across Northern and Eastern Arizona. The timing of that Advisory is 8 p.m. tonight until 2 p.m. tomorrow across Northern Arizona and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow for Eastern Arizona.

With lower snow levels, we could see up to an inch of snow down to 3,000 feet. Communities like Prescott and Payson should pick up a few inches of snow overnight into tomorrow, and Flagstaff is set for another 3-5 inches. Expect winter driving conditions tomorrow.

The storm will likely be dry for the Valley, although there’s a slight chance of rain tomorrow morning. The main impact of this system will be the continuation of cold temperatures. Look for the mid-30s to low-40s tomorrow morning, but over the weekend, widespread 30s are expected in the Valley both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with some areas dropping to freezing. Highs will only top out in the mid-50s to low-60s for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Highs will be in the 50s for the next couple of days before we sneak back into the 60s late...
First Alert Weather Day brings lots of mountain snow, scattered showers in the Valley
Highs will be in the 50s for the next couple of days before we sneak back into the 60s late...
Slight chance of rain for the weekend, snow expected in High Country
Cold weather sticks around for Phoenix area
Watch out for that low pressure system.
Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way