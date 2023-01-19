Your Life
Deputies: Mohave County man runs over, kills father moments before rollover crash

Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, of Fort Mohave, is facing homicide charge.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mohave County man is accused of running over his father before getting in another crash a short time later.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began their investigation after a rollover crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. In that incident, deputies responded to Abrigo Drive and Egar Road near Golden Valley, where they reportedly found Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, involved in a rollover crash. “Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while being extricated from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office explained in a post on Facebook. Ultimately, he was arrested for DUI and an unrelated warrant.

The next morning, DPS troopers responded to reports of a man found dead next to the road on Highway 68 near Egar Road in Golden Valley. That afternoon, sheriff’s detectives reviewed video surveillance from a nearby business, which showed the man was hit by a car at about 6:30 p.m. – moments before the rollover crash 1.5 miles away they investigated the night before. The man was identified as 68-year-old Lester Caril, father of Caril-Hill.

During an interview with detectives, Caril-Hill reportedly told them he was driving the car when he and his father got into an argument. His father got off in the middle of the highway, and Caril-Hill reportedly struck him before driving off and rolling over just minutes later.

A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over his father and crashing the car...
