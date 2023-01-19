Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless

Martez Trotter, left, donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal so his friend,...
Martez Trotter, left, donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal so his friend, Samantha, right, nominated him for the Pay It Forward Award.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Banner Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.

TRENDING: Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa

Besides working full-time at Banner Medical Center, Trotter and his wife have a catering company called Trotters BBQ. They do their best to give back when they can. They plan, organize, and gather their friends and family to create these meals. Because of his kind spirit, his friend Samantha wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We walked up to Trotter and surprised him. “Hey, we got a nice little letter from Samantha, and she has a little surprise for you,” said Arizona’s Family meteorologist Paul Horton. “Here you go Martez. this is $500 from Pay It Forward and I nominated you,” said Samantha.

TRENDING: Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

Trotter puts a lot of time into his job and catering business. He says he wishes he could do even more. “It’s good, but sometimes you don’t feel like you give enough. When I get blessed when I first moved here, my boss gave me this job. He didn’t have to hire me. That’s what I do, I give food away and put my time in. That’s just what I do,” said Trotter. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Happy Hour Spots: Alexi's Grill in Phoenix
A charity founded by a Glendale firefighter over a decade ago is now helping a fellow...
Charity founded by Glendale firefighter is now helping one of their own
Charity started by Glendale firefighter now helping one of their own
Have you considered adopting a child?
42 children available for adoption in Arizona right now