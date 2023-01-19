A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Banner Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.

Besides working full-time at Banner Medical Center, Trotter and his wife have a catering company called Trotters BBQ. They do their best to give back when they can. They plan, organize, and gather their friends and family to create these meals. Because of his kind spirit, his friend Samantha wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We walked up to Trotter and surprised him. “Hey, we got a nice little letter from Samantha, and she has a little surprise for you,” said Arizona’s Family meteorologist Paul Horton. “Here you go Martez. this is $500 from Pay It Forward and I nominated you,” said Samantha.

Trotter puts a lot of time into his job and catering business. He says he wishes he could do even more. “It’s good, but sometimes you don’t feel like you give enough. When I get blessed when I first moved here, my boss gave me this job. He didn’t have to hire me. That’s what I do, I give food away and put my time in. That’s just what I do,” said Trotter. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

