Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

APS revealed as top contributor to Gov. Hobbs inaugural fund with $250K donation

APS more than doubled the second-highest donation, contributing $250,000 to Gov. Hobbs inaugural fund.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After weeks of public pressure, Gov. Katie Hobbs is sharing how much money she raised from special interest groups to cover the cost of her inauguration. Hobbs raised more than $1 million for her inaugural fund. Most of the attention has been focused on the top donor, which happens to be Arizona’s largest utility company, APS. However, during the campaign, APS spent big money to keep Hobbs out of office, so some wonder why the company switched its stance.

David Pomerantz with the Energy and Policy Institute weighed in on the news that APS was the top donor to Hobbs’ inaugural fund, contributing $250,000. “This is a brazen attempt by APS to try to buy the loyalty of yet another Arizona political leader,” he said. “They’re clearly trying to buy some degree of loyalty or curry some favor with Governor Hobbs after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat her in the election.”

TRENDING: ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records

APS donated over $850,000 last year to the Republican Governor’s Association, led by former Gov. Doug Ducey. The money was used to get a Republican elected governor in Arizona. However, Pomerantz says that ultimately, APS customers pay for the contributions. “They say these donations, almost all of APS’ profits come from its rate payers,” he said.

Along with APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Realtors Mobilization Committee also donated $100,000 apiece. APS more than doubled the second-highest donation.

TRENDING: Arguments coming to a close in the case against Phoenix Oath Keeper Edward Vallejo

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image.
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
APS revealed to be top donor for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural fund
Arizona Civic Participation Act, proposed by Rep. Matt Gress is pushing to lower the age limit...
Bill that lowers age limit for Arizona legislators gets bipartisan support
Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for Arizona Senate, House