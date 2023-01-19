APS revealed as top contributor to Gov. Hobbs inaugural fund with $250K donation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After weeks of public pressure, Gov. Katie Hobbs is sharing how much money she raised from special interest groups to cover the cost of her inauguration. Hobbs raised more than $1 million for her inaugural fund. Most of the attention has been focused on the top donor, which happens to be Arizona’s largest utility company, APS. However, during the campaign, APS spent big money to keep Hobbs out of office, so some wonder why the company switched its stance.

David Pomerantz with the Energy and Policy Institute weighed in on the news that APS was the top donor to Hobbs’ inaugural fund, contributing $250,000. “This is a brazen attempt by APS to try to buy the loyalty of yet another Arizona political leader,” he said. “They’re clearly trying to buy some degree of loyalty or curry some favor with Governor Hobbs after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat her in the election.”

APS donated over $850,000 last year to the Republican Governor’s Association, led by former Gov. Doug Ducey. The money was used to get a Republican elected governor in Arizona. However, Pomerantz says that ultimately, APS customers pay for the contributions. “They say these donations, almost all of APS’ profits come from its rate payers,” he said.

Along with APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Realtors Mobilization Committee also donated $100,000 apiece. APS more than doubled the second-highest donation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.