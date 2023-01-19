Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.

The storm is not expected to bring any rain to metro Phoenix though there might be a few light showers in the far northern reaches of the Valley overnight. The storm, and the cold front coming with it, will set us up for a prolonged period of below-average temperatures that will last through the middle of next week. We’ll see lows in the 40s with a bit of breeziness tonight, but tomorrow’s high will be cooler than today, forecasting 57. Beginning Saturday, look for overnight lows in Phoenix in the 30s through at least next Thursday. And there is a possibility next week that some of the outlying Valley locations will get a freeze warning. The coldest we think Sky Harbor will be in the mid-30s.

High will also be way below average. For the most part, even with mostly sunny conditions, we’re looking at highs only in the 50s. That’s about 10 degrees below average. The 7-day outlook also trends very dry after the next 24 hours passes.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible.

