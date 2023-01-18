Your Life
What to expect from the Super Bowl’s ‘Big Game, Big Give’ event

A variety of celebrities, VIPs, and many others will be giving back at this charity event in the Valley Feb. 11.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl is just 25 days away, and celebrities, athletes, and philanthropists from everywhere will be attending the Super Bowl’s “Big Game, Big Give” event!

Arizona’s Family anchor Scott Pasmore dropped by the luxury host home in Paradise Valley, owned by trauma plastic surgeon Dr. Pablo Pritchard. The Giving Back Fund will be benefitting from the event, as directed by Raheema Blaza and Felisa Israel. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the estate will play host to a variety of elite guests who partner with the Fund. “We couldn’t have found a better host,” Israel said. “They [The Giving Back Fund] oversee around 800 of celebrity foundations and charities. We’re excited to be honoring the firefighters of Arizona alongside Dr. Pritchard’s foundation.”

Blaza said that the doctor’s example of philanthropy has inspired many to give back to the Valley and to the fund itself. Blaza said that while the majority of the party will be outside, the home will be renovated with new turf, a pond, new fountains, re-stucco the home, and more. A few celebrities part of the Giving Back Fund are Ben Roethlisberger, Jami-Lynn Sigler, Damar Hamlin, Shelden Williams, Anthony Hamilton, and many others. The Giving Back Fund has been hosting these celebrity parties for every Super Bowl event for many years, and the leadership team says it’s excited to bring the fun to Paradise Valley.

The organization’s website said it promises to “help our donors make the greatest charitable impact, provide quality service, be a true charitable partner by sharing in our donors’ goals and dreams, communicate with our donors frequently and honestly, and to represent our donors with integrity and dignity.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

