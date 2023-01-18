Valley girl creates Sweet Angel Charities to give back to community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley girl who started a charity when she was just 9 years old is still giving back to the community.

Kids can do some really amazing things! Sage Glonek is one of them--a high school junior now who’s just 15 and giving back in a huge way. Glonek launched “Sweet Angel Charities” to raise money through a street corner bake sale during the holiday season. She said she used the money to buy toys for the Arizona’s Family and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Program as well as Toys for Tots.

Her mom Rachel nominated Glonek saying, “Each year, she set goals higher and expanded her efforts. Fast forward to this past year--SAge now has a website and online order from selling fudge, cookies, cupcakes, homemade gift sets, and crafts year round.” Glonek has also started selling at vendor booths at local events in the Valley to sell the goods. All of the profit goes toward various charities.

She has raised $700 this year already! Glonek said she also gives to the Phoenix Children’s and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. “Sage is such a giving and compassion person, and we are so proud of the work that she does,” Glonek’s mother said. Want to put in an order to raise money through her charity? Click here.

