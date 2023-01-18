Teen, man arrested 10 months after 17-year-old boy killed outside El Mirage store

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen and an 18-year-old have been arrested after another teen boy was shot and killed outside a store in El Mirage last year. Officers say a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza were taken into custody on Monday in connection to the boy’s death.

On March 24, investigators say the teen and another man drove to a shopping center near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard, parked and went inside a store. However, the 16-year-old suspect reportedly had a grudge against one of the victims and saw the two in the parking lot. Almanza dropped off the suspect, who was waiting for the two to leave the store, police said. As the 17-year-old boy and man left the store, the suspect went up to them and reportedly started shooting. The teen boy was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died. The man with the teen wasn’t hurt. Almanza and the other teen then sped off from the scene.

On Monday, officers spotted Almanza and the teen driving in El Mirage and pulled them over. Police say the 16-year-old had a gun in his waistband, and officers found a shotgun cut in half in Almanza’s car. Charges for the two haven’t been released. The teen boy hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.